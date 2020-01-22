Singapore IPO

ThaiBev’s beer IPO could prove to be Asean bellwether

The spin-off of ThaiBev’s regional beer assets has three characteristics likely to draw investors’ attention. A successful listing will support the tone for future Thai deals, but, more importantly, set it for Asean ones too.
January 22, 2020

Thai Beverage, better known as ThaiBev and the producer of Chang beer, recently confirmed its intentions to spin-off its beer business onto the Singapore Exchange. Local media sources citing people familiar with the matter have suggested the deal should draw between $2 billion to $3 billion, which would represent Singapore’s largest IPO since 2011 when Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust raised $5.5 billion.

Following a year which included ongoing rocky US-China relations and non-profitable technology companies going public, ThaiBev’s plans plays on three characteristics unique to any Southeast Asia deal in the pipeline Renewed interest in Thai deals, proliferating investments for Asean integration stocks, and stable profitability.

