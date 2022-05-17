Temasek subsidiary Fullerton tokenises PE fund on ADDX

Private market exchange, ADDX, has announced the tokenisation of Temasek-backed private equity PE firm, Fullerton Fund Management’s fund-of-funds on its platform.

Fullerton joins PE peers Hamilton Lane, Investcorp and Partners Group in exploring fund tokenisation which, as recently appointed ADDX CEO, Oi-Yee Choo, explained, allows them to expand their investor base by reducing minimum investment size.

“In addition, because tokenisation reduces manual processes and the need for multiple intermediaries, it is a cost-efficient channel for fundraisingTokenisation therefore represents a new frontier for funds to expand and grow their AUM assets under management,” she told FinanceAsia.

Earlier this...