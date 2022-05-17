Temasek subsidiary Fullerton tokenises PE fund on ADDX

Fullerton joins Hamilton Lane and Partners Group in tokenising funds on the platform, to tap new sources of capital.
Singapore
May 17, 2022

Private market exchange, ADDX, has announced the tokenisation of Temasek-backed private equity PE firm, Fullerton Fund Management’s fund-of-funds on its platform.

Fullerton joins PE peers Hamilton Lane, Investcorp and Partners Group in exploring fund tokenisation which, as recently appointed ADDX CEO, Oi-Yee Choo, explained, allows them to expand their investor base by reducing minimum investment size.

“In addition, because tokenisation reduces manual processes and the need for multiple intermediaries, it is a cost-efficient channel for fundraisingTokenisation therefore represents a new frontier for funds to expand and grow their AUM assets under management,” she told FinanceAsia.

Earlier this...

