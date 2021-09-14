Technology and innovation: how financial institutions should manage social media risk

While social media can be a useful tool used to gauge the consensus of the general public, it is open to manipulation and can highlight and facilitate the polarisation of online discourse especially when it is limited to 280 characters.

Rules around data privacy and the way information is presented and disseminated are key to the integrity of social media platforms and similarly, they are important considerations of participants within the financial services industry.

While the rapid evolution of technology and innovation has accelerated the development and digital transformation of the sector, so too has it extended the reach and impact of misinformation and nefarious online...