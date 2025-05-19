Standard Chartered partners with global digital assets broker FalconX

Standard Chartered is providing full FX services with more services expected in Q4; FA understands that FalconX will partner with more banks soon.
May 19, 2025

Standard Chartered will start providing banking services to institutional digital assets broker, FalconX, under a strategic partnership announced on May 14.

