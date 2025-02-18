StanChart, Animoca Brands and HKT agree JV to issue HKD-backed stablecoin

A licensing scheme for stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong is expected to be introduced later this year.
February 18, 2025

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), Animoca Brands and HKT will establish a joint venture (JV) to issue a Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin, according to a media release.

