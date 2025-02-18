A licensing scheme for stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong is expected to be introduced later this year.
February 18, 2025
PCCW offloads HKT Trust stake in Hong Kong’s first billion-dollar block trade in 10 months. That points at a likely revival in Hong Kong's slumbering equities market.
February 13, 2017
Hong Kong Telecom, Huai'an Development and Chongqing Grain Group take advantage of stabilising international bond markets.
July 07, 2016
C&W HKT shareholders are being asked to say goodbye to dividends "for the foreseeable future" and prepare for an uncertain ride in PCCW-HKT.
May 25, 2000
PCCW''s recommended offer for C&W HKT will involve fees of $130 million - over HK$1 billion.
May 24, 2000
Contrary to recent press reports, SingTel and News Corp are unlikely to outbid PCCW for C&W HKT for fear of falling out with Beijing.
April 26, 2000
