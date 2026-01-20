Squire Patton Boggs signs Singapore corporate team

Philip Lee has joined the global law firm from DLA Piper's financial services practice with a team of three.
January 20, 2026

Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs has hired experienced corporate lawyer Philip Lee as a partner in its global corporate practice group in Singapore.

