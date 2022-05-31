Société Générale appoints APAC co-heads of Equities and Equity Derivatives

Société Générale SocGen has announced the appointments of Eric Jungers pictured, right and Jean-Francois Mastrangelo pictured, left as co-heads of Equities and Equity Derivatives for Asia Pacific, effective July 1.

The hires come as the bank sees opportunities in the region’s largest economies and growing interest in sustainability.

“China continues to attract interests from a wide range of clients, while interest in India where we are strongly positioned on several products, is visibly growing. Aligned with the bank’s global roadmap, we see a lot of potential in ESG investing and we will continue to dedicate meaningful resources in this area,” Jungers told FinanceAsia.

