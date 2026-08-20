SK Hynix makes record $28.7bn share repurchase and cancellation

The Korean tech giant is seeking to reassure investors amid a volatile market; its shares surged on August 20.
August 20, 2026

Amid choppy markets, Korean tech giant SK Hynix has approved the repurchase, and to fully cancel, KRW40 trillion ($28.7 billion) of its own shares. 

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