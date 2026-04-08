Singapore's equity market reset has hard work ahead

Singapore’s equity market is stirring, but success now hinges on moving beyond the structural reset to solve the harder, "stubborn" gaps in research depth, corporate behaviour, and retail participation; MAS has warned "there's much work ahead".
April 08, 2026

Despite recent increasingly high-profile initial public offerings (IPOs) Singapore's equity market is not in a renaissance yet.

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