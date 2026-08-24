Shein opens order book for HKEX listing

The Chinese online fashion giant, which is targeting a $27bn valuation, has a presence in 160 countries.
August 24, 2026

Chinese online fashion giant Shein Global Holdings has opened its order book for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as of August 24. 

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