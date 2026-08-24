Shein opens order book for HKEX listing

Chinese online fashion giant Shein Global Holdings has opened its order book for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as of August 24.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Chinese online fashion giant Shein Global Holdings has opened its order book for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as of August 24.
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