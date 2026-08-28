SET names chief strategy and finance officer

Benjarong Suwankiri, a former vice minister for finance, will join Thailand's exchange in October.
Benjarong Suwankiri
Benjarong Suwankiri
August 28, 2026

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has appointed Benjarong Suwankiri as senior executive vice president, and chief strategy and finance officer. 

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