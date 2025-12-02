Samty Holdings buys majority stake of Australia's UniLodge

The Japanese accommodation developer and fund manager has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Australia and New Zealand student accommodation firm from Pamoja Capital.
December 02, 2025

Samty Holdings, a Japanese accommodation developer and fund manager, has agreed to acquire an undisclosed majority interest in UniLodge from Pamoja Capital, for an undisclosed amount.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media