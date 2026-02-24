Round-up: Standard Chartered’s 2025 results; Zurich Australia purchase; Citi Vietnam hire

SC's operating profit grew 6% last year; Zurich Australia snaps up life insurer ClearView; Citi Vietnam appoints Thai Nguyet Minh as head of markets.
February 24, 2026

Standard Chartered’s operating profit grew 6% to $20.9 billion in its 2025 full financial year compared to 2024.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media