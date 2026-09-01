Round-up: Shein’s HKEX debut; Itochu’s Dentsu Soken bid and more

Shein falls in Hong Kong; Itochu plans offer for Dentsu Soken; Ares closes Japan fund; KKR's Asia investments; DigitalBridge acquires in Australia; HDFC Bank CEO to leave.
September 01, 2026

The following is a round-up of recent capital market news across Asia Pacific (Apac):

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].