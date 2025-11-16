Rocky Tung named executive director of HK's Financial Services Development Council

The FSDC's current director and head of policy research will start in February 2026 for a three-year term.
November 16, 2025

Hong Kong’s Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) has appointed Rocky Tung as its next executive director for a term of three years, effective from February 4, 2026.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media