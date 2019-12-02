Fintech

Q&A: Ping An chief innovation officer on fintech innovation

Where is momentum coming from in the fintech sector? Ping An's chief innovation officer talks about how he balances external investment with the internal R&D process.
December 02, 2019

Chinese financial services company Ping An Group is being careful how it transforms itself into a tech-savvy company. A plan by its associate company OneConnect to list in the US is its latest approach.

“Ping An is looking for scalable technologies,” Jonathan Larsen, chief innovation officer of Ping An Group, and chairman and chief executive of the Ping An Global Voyager Fund, told FinanceAsia in an interview at Hong Kong Fintech Week.

While Ping An is venturing into potential venture capital investments through its Global Voyager Fund, the group is also adapting its investment strategy in other areas. Ping An’s allocation to...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222