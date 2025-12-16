Problems mount at Bangladeshi banks as IMF delays loan

Loan defaults in Bangladeshi's banking sector have reached an all-time high of 35.7% of total disbursed loans, posing a severe threat to depositors; elections will take place in February 2026.
December 16, 2025

Loan defautls in the Bangladeshi banking sector have reached an all-time high of 35.73% of total disbursed loans.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media