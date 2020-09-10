Phani Kumar joins FinanceAsia as editor

Financial editor Phani Kumar has joined Haymarket Media as editor of FinanceAsia and CorporateTreasurer based in Hong Kong.

Kumar has 20 years’ experience in financial journalism having worked at Dow Jones Newswires and MarketWatch early in his career before moving to Bloomberg, where he covered emerging markets stocks before taking on the role of editor for China markets. Most recently, Kumar established and led the Hong Kong bureau as news editor at Nikkei NewsRise Asia from 2016 to 2020, leading Nikkei Markets’ real-time coverage of financial news.

The appointment comes as FinanceAsia, founded in 1996 to cover capital market developments in Asia-Pacific, refocuses its editorial and commercial strategies on key industry trends, developments and events of prime importance to its core audience. While keeping subscribers up to date on capital markets news and offerings, particular attention will be paid to analysis of specific sectors, including changes in Greater China markets, developments in fintech and new opportunities in healthcare and sustainable investments.

Meanwhile, the title continues to build out its industry recognition programmes, including the Achievement Awards, Country Awards and Asia’s Best Companies, as well as the China Fixed Income conference and a series of new and high-level events throughout 2021.

"FinanceAsia is a prestigious publication with a unique brand and appeal within the financial community," said Kumar. "As the world struggles to deal with COVID-19 and its aftermath, we will continue to engage with our audience across digital and events while producing content that matters to the market."