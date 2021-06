PEOPLE MOVES: Senior appointments at OMERS, Euroclear, Sunsuper/QSuper

OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, has hired Anand Ramachandran as managing director, capital markets, based in Singapore.

Ramachandran takes on responsibility for delivering absolute return performance across a range of asset classes in the Asia Pacific region, with a primary focus on equities.

He was previously involved in managing absolute return multi-asset portfolios at River Valley Asset Management. Earlier, he spent two decades at asset management firms including Legg Mason and Alliance Capital Management, in senior roles as a portfolio manager as well as director of research.

