PEOPLE MOVES: OMERS and HSBC boost capital markets teams; and more

OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, has hired Lip Jin Lee to its capital markets team in Singapore, as a principal in the credit team.

Lee will work closely with the OMERS global trading team as well as the OCM Asia team to further build out the pension plan’s trading desk capabilities in Asia.

He will focus on public as well as private market investments across the capital structure.



Blackstone is expanding its environmental, social and governance ESG team with five newly created senior positions across the US, Europe and Asia.

The firm is...