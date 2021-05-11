PEOPLE MOVES: Fidelity, AIA sharpen sustainability focus; State Street adds new regional head

State Street has appointed Neil Macdonald as head of the asset managers segment in Asia Pacific.

In this newly created role, he will lead the firm’s engagement strategy for asset manager clients in Asia Pacific, including strategic direction, solutions structuring and overall growth.

Macdonald is joining State Street from KPMG, where he was head of the wealth and asset management centre of excellence. He was previously chief operating officer of global investment solutions at JP Morgan Asset Management and chief operating officer for BlackRock's institutional clients in EMEA.



