PEOPLE MOVES: Fidelity, AIA sharpen sustainability focus; State Street adds new regional head

State Street creates new role for regional head of asset managers; Fidelity expands sustainable investing team; AIA adds sustainability head in Singapore; and BRI Agro names new CEO.
May 11, 2021

State Street has appointed Neil Macdonald as head of the asset managers segment in Asia Pacific.

In this newly created role, he will lead the firm’s engagement strategy for asset manager clients in Asia Pacific, including strategic direction, solutions structuring and overall growth.

Macdonald is joining State Street from KPMG, where he was head of the wealth and asset management centre of excellence. He was previously chief operating officer of global investment solutions at JP Morgan Asset Management and chief operating officer for BlackRock's institutional clients in EMEA.


Fidelity International has hired Gabriel Wilson-Otto as director of sustainable investing,...

