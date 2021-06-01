PEOPLE MOVES: Crédit Agricole CIB names APAC sustainable banking head; key appointments at Northern Trust, SGX, Saxo Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB appoints head of sustainable banking for Asia Pacific; Northern Trust names new head of Asia Pacific; Singapore Exchange (SGX) hires new head of global sales and origination from Goldman Sachs; and Saxo Markets appoints new chief executive officer in Hong Kong.
June 01, 2021

Antoine Rose has become head of sustainable banking for Crédit Agricole CIB in Asia Pacific.

In his new role, based in Hong Kong, he will further develop the firm’s sustainable finance footprint and product range in the region.

Rose has more than 10 years’ experience in the sustainable finance field, having first joined Crédit Agricole CIB’s corporate social responsibility team in 2010 and then the sustainable banking team in 2014.

---
Northern Trust has named Angelo Calvitto to lead its asset servicing business across Asia Pacific.

Most recently country head for the firm in Australia, he will succeed...

