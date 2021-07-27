Pandemic stress: driving demand for restructuring and insolvency professionals in Asia

With the painful adjustment period triggered by the onset of the pandemic and the dawning reality that the disease will not abate in the short-term, corporates in Asia are regrouping to restore the financial vitality of their businesses.
July 27, 2021

The recent rise in Asian restructurings and insolvencies has led to a spike in demand for personnel who specialise in the legal and regulatory contexts that inform these activities. This is evidenced in a spate of headcount increases by international law firms in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ashurst, on July 20, announced the appointment of Robert Child as a partner in its restructuring, insolvency and special situations practice in Singapore. Before that, the firm promoted partner Sophie Lyall in Hong Kong to bolster its restructuring team in Asia Pacific, it said.

Earlier this month, law firm Mayer Brown added eight lawyers to its corporate and securities division...

