Pakistan's pipeline: Bankers expect up to six IPOs in 2020
After a lacklustre few years thanks in part to over-regulation, Pakistan is cleaning up its image for issuers and investors and betting on simplified IPO rules to catalyse the market. Three IPOs are waiting for approval and more are in the wings, bankers claim.
Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.
To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222