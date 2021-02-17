On the pulse: what will shape Asia’s markets in 2021?

From the ever-sharper focus on sustainability, to monetary and fiscal policies globally, to China’s equity and bond markets, to the growing potential for healthcare and biotech Asia’s capital markets and investment landscape will remain full of opportunities and challenges in 2021.

We have gathered some insights from a few key industry players

Elsy Li, group treasurer and head of corporate development, Sun Hung Kai

“We expect China’s onshore equity and bond markets to further grow and strengthen given the continued economic recovery, strong local liquidity, increased regulatory transparency and market reforms.”

“Outside China, we expect market activities to resume in general,...