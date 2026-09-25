NSE's IPO launches at $46.9bn valuation

The National Stock Exchange of India has raised $2.4bn from its September 24 BSE debut.
September 25, 2026

India's largest stock exchange has made its initial public offering (IPO) this week raising around INR225.6 billion ($2.4 billion) from 126.4 million shares at an issue price of INR1,785 a share. 

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