New FinanceAsia editor

Andrew Tjaardstra has joined Haymarket Media as editor of FinanceAsia and CorporateTreasurer, as Ella Arwyn Jones takes on a new role with the firm as content and business director, overseeing the strategic direction of Haymarket’s finance publications.

Based in Hong Kong, Tjaardstra will lead coverage of Asia Pacific’s capital markets, focussing his editorial efforts around content that matters most to financial decision-makers.

He will be closely involved in all events and editorial endeavours, including at CT's upcoming Singapore-based CTWeek event on 21st November.

Prior to joining Haymarket, Tjaardstra was an editor at InsuranceAsia News, covering the insurance and reinsurance markets, regulation, tech and wider macro themes. He has also served in editorial roles at Incisive Media / Infopro Digital, working across Insurance Post, Custody Risk and Professional Broking.

