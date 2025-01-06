Muzinich & Co appoints director in Asia

Pam Hsieh will focus on the private credit firm’s relationships with financial intermediaries and wealth managers across Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.
January 06, 2025

Private credit specialist Muzinich & Co. has appointed of Pam Hsieh as director - marketing & client relations.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media