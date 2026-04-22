MTR prices HK$18.8bn public green bond

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation has priced a HK$18.8 billion ($2.4 billion) public corporate green bond issuance, structured as a triple-tranche offering at 5-year, 10-year and 30-year.
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Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation has priced a HK$18.8 billion ($2.4 billion) public corporate green bond issuance, structured as a triple-tranche offering at 5-year, 10-year and 30-year.
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