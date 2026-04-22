MTR prices HK$18.8bn public green bond

The offering, which will go towards railway projects and sustainability goals, included a record HK$3bn 30-year tranche.
April 22, 2026

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation has priced a HK$18.8 billion ($2.4 billion) public corporate green bond issuance, structured as a triple-tranche offering at 5-year, 10-year and 30-year.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].