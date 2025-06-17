Global investors, with the majority in Asia, participated in the deal which included five year, 10 year and 30 year senior bonds, and is the largest US dollar bond issuance in Hong Kong in the Reg S format; the funds will help drive infrastructure development.
Scandals have battered the rail operator's once-pristine reputation. The city's government can show its determination to improve services and ease integrity concerns by removing it from the stock market.
Transit operators like Hong Kong's MTR see huge opportunities in Beijing's masterplan, but high risk means private funding is stuck in the sidings ... and some projects could go off the rails entirely.
The Australian state has kick-started long stuck infrastructure projects and plans a stream of green bonds to stimulate growth in the post-mining boom economy. But it remains challenging to lure risk-averse private investors into projects.