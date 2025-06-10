Morrison Foerster bolsters private funds practice in Singapore

Xuanyi Liu has joined the global law firm as a partner this month from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
June 10, 2025

Global law firm Morrison Foerster has hired Xuanyi Liu has joined the firm this month as a partner in its private funds group and transactions department.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media