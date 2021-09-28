Morgan Stanley announces sole Asia Pacific CEO

Gokul Laroia assumes full leadership responsibility across the region following the announcement by Wei Sun Christianson of her retirement, after having served 20 years at the bank.
September 28, 2021

After nearly two decades working at Morgan Stanley, Wei Sun Christianson has announced in an internal memo plans to retire from her positions of co-CEO for Asia Pacific ex-Japan and CEO for China, effective from the end of the year. The content of the note seen by this news service was confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank.

Gokul Laroia pictured, a 26-year veteran at Morgan Stanley, who currently serves alongside Christianson with shared responsibility for the Asia Pacific leadership role, will assume the position of sole CEO of Asia Pacific ex-Japan following her departure.

A source familiar confirmed with FinanceAsia that the bank does...

