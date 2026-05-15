Midea Group completes HK$17.2bn convertible bond issuance

As jumbo sized issuances continue in Apac, 60% of the proceeds from the dual-tranche issuance will be used for international expansion by the Chinese home appliance giant.
May 15, 2026

Chinese global home appliance firm Midea Group has issued HK$17.2 billion ($2.2 billion) dual-tranche convertible bond issuance.

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