Mayer Brown appoints partner to lead energy capabilities from Singapore

International law firm, Mayer Brown announced on Friday the appointment of energy lawyer Justin Tan, to its Corporate and Securities practice in Singapore a key Asian hub at the centre of the practice’s ambitious Asian growth plans.

Commencing his new role from 01 April, Tan most recently served at Clyde Co in the city-state, where he served as partner for the past seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

With a career focusing on the energy, infrastructure and commodities sectors, the announcement highlighted Tan’s cross-border work, representing multinational corporations, Japanese trading houses and Chinese SOEs in high profile energy and infrastructure deals.

