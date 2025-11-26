Marex takes stake in NZ's Ruminant Biotech

November 26, 2025

The Marex Group is taking an undisclosed minority stake in Ruminant Biotech, a New Zealand-based tech business looking to reduce methane emissions from pasture-based livestock.

