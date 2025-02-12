Macquarie exits Net-Zero Banking Alliance

The decision comes after several US banking groups left the NZBA over the last six months.
February 12, 2025

Australian financial services giant Macquarie has decided to pull out of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance following the decision of several large banking groups in the US.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media