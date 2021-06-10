Leading investors apply net-zero pressure on Asian utilities

A new programme has been launched to engage systemically important electric utilities in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia on climate-related issues.

It is being coordinated by the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change AIGCC and backed by 13 institutional investors and stewardship service providers, which are responsible for $8.8 trillion in assets under management.

The initial focus is five utility companies China Resources Power Holdings in China CLP Holdings in Hong Kong Chubu Electric Power Co in Japan Electric Power Development Co J-POWER in Japan and Tenaga Nasional in Malaysia.

These utilities produce substantial greenhouse gas emissions, have large coal-fired power capacity or...