Kioxia and Sandisk to invest $31bn in Japan for AI buildout

The investment from the Japan and US semiconductor firms for flash memory technology is contingent on government support.
August 28, 2026

Semiconductor giants Kioxia and Sandisk are proposing to invest $31 billion (JPY5 trillion) in Japan through 2032. 

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