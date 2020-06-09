IPOs in Asia

JD.com sails into Hong Kong with $4bn listing: who's going to be next?

Pundits have been calling Hong Kong's demise for decades, but with the rush of Chinese listings bringing in fresh liquidity, is it too soon to call time on the city as a financial hub?
June 09, 2020

Ample liquidity and international politics have triggered a number of secondary listings in Hong Kong for Chinese tech names who see value in being closer to their home markets.

The latest is JD.com, whose HK$31.4 billion $4.05 billion secondary share sale comes on the heels of online gaming giant NetEase which raised $2.7 billion last week and that of Alibaba in November last year, which raised $11.2 billion and was named FinanceAsia deal of the year.

The Nasdaq-listed e-commerce behemoth is gearing up for what could be the biggest initial public offering of the year so far in Hong Kong.

