JD.com sails into Hong Kong with $4bn listing: who's going to be next?

Ample liquidity and international politics have triggered a number of secondary listings in Hong Kong for Chinese tech names who see value in being closer to their home markets.

The latest is JD.com, whose HK$31.4 billion $4.05 billion secondary share sale comes on the heels of online gaming giant NetEase which raised $2.7 billion last week and that of Alibaba in November last year, which raised $11.2 billion and was named FinanceAsia deal of the year.

The Nasdaq-listed e-commerce behemoth is gearing up for what could be the biggest initial public offering of the year so far in Hong Kong.

