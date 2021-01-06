Buyside View

Investor outlook: What's in store for 2021

After the Covid-19 shock of 2020, what should one expect in 2021? This is where some influential money managers in the region see opportunities and challenges.
January 06, 2021

After the challenging year that 2020 turned out to be because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is where market participants at some of the most influential fund houses see the biggest opportunities and challenges of 2021

 

Dwyfor Evans, Head of Asia Pacific Macro Strategy at State Street Global Markets

Broad market trends remain favourable for the region in 2021 investor sentiment is strong following the US election positioning levels in risk assets remain uncrowded cash holdings are high financial conditions easy and expected to remain so even with an anticipated recovery in economic activity.

Dwyfor EvansAsia is well...
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222