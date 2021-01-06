Investor outlook: What's in store for 2021

After the challenging year that 2020 turned out to be because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is where market participants at some of the most influential fund houses see the biggest opportunities and challenges of 2021

Dwyfor Evans, Head of Asia Pacific Macro Strategy at State Street Global Markets

Broad market trends remain favourable for the region in 2021 investor sentiment is strong following the US election positioning levels in risk assets remain uncrowded cash holdings are high financial conditions easy and expected to remain so even with an anticipated recovery in economic activity.

