Insurance giant Steadfast agrees to A$7.7bn acquisition

Amwins Group, Dragoneer Investment and KKR have finalised a deal to buy the ASX-listed broking group.
August 21, 2026

Steadfast Group (Steadfast), an Australian insurance broking giant, has agreed to sell the business to a consortium of investors and delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

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