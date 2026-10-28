India's Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium

The mobile operator has made its IPO debut on both the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.
October 28, 2026

India's largest mobile operator Jio Platforms listed on October 28 at INR1,358 ($14.27) per share on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE), under the ticker JPL, and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), under the ticker code 545004.

 

The initial public offering (IPO) share price is a 21.36% premium over the IPO issue price of INR1,119, which was announced in Jio Platforms' prospectus. The total IPO size was INR302.1 billion or $3.17 billion and the offering was oversubscribed by 22.3 times. The listing price values the firm at around $150 billion.

 

The tech giant is a subsidiary of Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate Reliance Industries. Multiple Indian and international financial firms served as book-running lead managers on the deal, including Citi, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, 360 One, HDFC Bank, HSBC and JM Financial.  

 

This is a developing story. 

 

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