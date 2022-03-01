India dealmaking reaches record $112.8 billion in 2021, to remain strong in 2022

White & Case lawyer Sayak Maity explains why he expects India’s 2022 deal pipeline to remain strong and why India is shielded from current geopolitical events.
Mumbai
March 01, 2022

Strong inbound and domestic investment activity contributed to deal activity India reaching new highs last year. The South Asian nation saw 598 deals with a total value of $112.8 billion in 2021, according to new analysis by law firm, White Case. The figures represent a new record for the market by both deal volume and count.

“One key factor behind foreign investor interest in India is demographics India has a young population which, unlike certain Western countries with aging populations, doesn’t drain the state’s resources,” said Sayak Maity, Singapore-based partner within White Case’s the Mergers Acquisitions and Private Equity practice group, in an interview FinanceAsia.

“The...

