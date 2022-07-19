Hydrogen economy lacks action in energy transition

Attitudes about nuclear power have changed but structural barriers to investment remain, says Ernest J Moniz, former US Secretary of Energy at Temasek’s Ecosperity in Singapore.
A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor.

The development of a hydrogen economy has been a slow process, hampered further by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, but there is promise for a green, or even turquoise, future, according to Ernest J Moniz, president and chief executive of The Energy Futures Initiative and former US Secretary of Energy.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused some bumps in the road in the energy transition, and the use of coal is still on the rise across developed and emerging markets, Moniz said at the Ecosperity opening dinner on Tuesday June 7 organised by Temasek. But he is...

