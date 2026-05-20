Hunter Point Capital opens Hong Kong office

The US investment firm’s new office will be led by Peter Rosenbloom, managing director and head of Asia Pacific, as HPC expands its private markets presence in the region.
May 20, 2026

New York-headquartered Hunter Point Capital (HPC), an independent investment firm which offers capital introduction and advisory for alternative asset managers, has opened an office in Hong Kong.

The new office establishes what HPC describes as a “permanent presence” in Asia Pacific (Apac) and is part of the firm’s continued global expansion, according to a May 19 media release. Led by head of Apac Peter Rosenbloom, the Hong Kong office will support HPC’s global network of general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs).

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