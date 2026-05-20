Hunter Point Capital opens Hong Kong office

New York-headquartered Hunter Point Capital (HPC), an independent investment firm which offers capital introduction and advisory for alternative asset managers, has opened an office in Hong Kong.

The new office establishes what HPC describes as a “permanent presence” in Asia Pacific (Apac) and is part of the firm’s continued global expansion, according to a May 19 media release. Led by head of Apac Peter Rosenbloom, the Hong Kong office will support HPC’s global network of general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs).