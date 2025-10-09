HSBC proposes to privatise Hang Seng Bank at $37bn valuation

The HK$155 a share offer is a 33% premium over Hang Seng's 30-day average closing price; HSBC already owns 63% of the HKEX-listed bank. Hang Seng's after tax profits declined 30% in H1 2025. HSBC has paused buybacks.
October 09, 2025

Global banking giant HSBC has put forward a proposal to privatise Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank (Hang Seng). 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media