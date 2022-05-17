HRL Morrison appoints 14 inaugural partners to lead international push

The international team brings different backgrounds and perspectives to the firm’s global investment origination processes.
May 17, 2022

New Zealand-headquartered infrastructure investor, HRL Morrison Co, has introduced a new partnership model to reassert its position as a manager of global scale. The strategic move sees the appointment of 14 inaugural partners, five of which are based in jurisdictions outside of Australasia in Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The news follows the firm’s establishment of an office in Singapore in February, marking the company’s Asian expansion and its exploration of further activity in the renewable energy sector. The move was driven by access to investment opportunities across Southeast Asia, as well as investment by the firm's listed investment vehicle, Infratil, into new renewable energy platform,...

