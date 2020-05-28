Hong Kong’s VPN rush: is this really the future for a free internet?

Hong Kong’s recent rush to buy VPNs signals that businesses are losing faith in the future of the region
May 28, 2020

It’s a strange litmus of the times when the download rates of VPN companies will tell you more about the sustained confidence in an economy than just about anything else.

Last week’s rush in Hong Kong to download NordVPN’s service showed that confidence guttering.

According to the company, NordVPN, which is dedicated for personal use, saw a 120x increase in downloads. NordVPN Teams, meanwhile, a solution created for businesses and remote teams, grew by 175%, compared to the previous period. 

Another VPN company, AtlasVPN, said VPN search term interest in Hong Kong sureged 1,680% in just...

