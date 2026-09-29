Hong Kong issues record digital green bond

The HK$20bn issuance, denominated in multiple currencies, is a global record for the largest digital bond.
September 29, 2026

Hong Kong has priced HK$20 billion ($2.55 billion) of multi-currency digital green bonds.

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